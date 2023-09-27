Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been accused of trying to sabotage the 2023 general election

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this allegation in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26

He alleged that the embattled Emefiele tried to use the redesign of the Naira notes to disrupt the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, tried to sabotage the 2023 general election.

According to the former Akwa Ibom State governor, Emefiele tried to use the Naira note redesign to disrupt the conduct of the election.

Godwin Emefiele is currently in the Department of State Security (DSS) custody. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio/Ibrahim Mansur

Source: UGC

Emefiele Naira redesign policy

In the buildup to the election, Emefiele, in October 2022, announced the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes with a declaration that the old notes remained legal tender until January 31, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigeria plunged into unrest due to the short notice, leading to a severe cash crunch, horrid swapping of the old notes with the new ones and scarcity of the new notes.

While addressing the Senate on Tuesday, September 26, at the screening of Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN governor-designate and his deputies, Akpabio asked if he would not meddle in politics like his predecessor.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio said:

“Don’t forget the fact that the money in the Central Bank isn’t for you. Will you have the courage to resist the temptation to listen to politicians and throw your hat into the ring and go back to your office and sit as CBN governor?

“Will you rush to sabotage the election in Nigeria by going for new notes, two days to the election when no country in the world changes new notes within one year, you do your own in 14 days or 11 to see how you can sabotage the election in Nigeria?”

Godwin Emefiele: Tinubu receives interim report from CBN investigator

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly received an interim report of the ongoing investigation of the financial activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the report had gotten to the desk of the President last week, which led to significant changes in personnel at the apex bank.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the outcome of the investigation would be made public in due time.

Source: Legit.ng