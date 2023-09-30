A set of triplets stepped out with their father, and the moment was captured in a heartwarming video

The triplets appeared very happy that they came out in the open as they played and ran around in joy

The video has been posted on TikTok, and many who watched it described the triplets as great blessings to the parents

A TikTok video showed when a set of triplets stepped out in the neighbourhood with their father.

In the video, which was posted by @theabbeytriplets, the triplets were very happy as they played and ran around jovially.

The cute triplets melted many hearts on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@theabbeytriplets.

Source: TikTok

The children looked so cute, and the video has melted a lot of hearts after it was posted on TikTok.

Many TikTok users who saw the children said they instantly fell in love with them due to how cute they looked.

They were dressed uniformly and had the same colour of hair that appeared to be growing at the same pace.

Their father, who was with them, watched with a lot of admiration in his eyes as the triplets jumped around playfully.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a man and his triplet kids

@Whit reacted:

"I bet the neighbours enjoy these 3 little busy people… so precious."

@user2415895989763 commented:

"A thousand blessings to you and your sweet family."

@lballard439 asked:

"Oh my word, why can't we all have that much joy in us every day?"

@AliB commented:

"I love their excitement and little barefeet!"

@Freda Vaughn said:

"Three little blessings. So sweet."

@posttbbe said:

"OMG, these tiny humans and the excitement and joy they bring. My heart."

@KatieKates said:

"That’s a lot of adorableness right there!"

