Governor Ademola Adeleke has told the people of Osun State that there will be no Independence Day celebration

He stated this on Friday, September 29, via a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed

The governor charged Osun citizens to pray that the nation be liberated from its current trying times

Osogbo, Osun - The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has announced the cancellation of the 63rd anniversary of Nigeria's Independence.

This development was confirmed on Friday, September 29, via a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Governor Adeleke urged Osun State citizens to pray for Nigeria during Independence Day. Photo Credit: Gov Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

“Let us use the Independence Day to meditate and pray on the state of our nation.

“Our people are passing through tough times. It is time to take stock and seek divine intervention and guidance in the affairs of our nation.

“I greet Osun people and Nigerians in general as the Independence Day knocks at our doors. Here in Osun, we will celebrate with meditation and prayers.”

As reported by Punch, Governor Adeleke did not give a specific reason for the cancellation of the historic day.

Brief history of Nigeria's Independence Day

Independence Day is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on 1 October. It marks Nigeria's proclamation of independence from British rule on 1 October 1960.

Spanish and Portuguese explorers were the first European colonists to establish a presence in Nigeria. They traded with the locals from port towns along the Gulf of Guinea, establishing Lagos as the key commercial hub it remains today.

The British Empire began to dominate the territory in the 19th century through the Royal Niger Company, fending off German competition for resources and establishing the borders of modern Nigeria in 1914 when the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria was formed.

When calls for the end of colonial rule swept the continent after the Second World War, Nigeria was granted independence 63 years ago.

“Osun state governor needs prayer to succeed in his administration”, Primate Ayodele reveals divine message

Meanwhile, the man of God in charge of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning message to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

In the prophecy, Primate Ayodele said Governor Adeleke is losing focus on governance and may soon be disgraced.

Primate Ayodele asked the Osun governor to prioritise good governance and listen to his prophetic messages (Ayodele).

Source: Legit.ng