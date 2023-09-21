Nigerians abroad have been urged to return home and annex the vast opportunities in the country

This appeal was made by President Bola Tinubu while addressing Nigerians in the United States

He also hailed their exploits and prowess in making the country proud in their various endeavours

New York, USA - President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to return home to help foster his administration's developmental agenda.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu spoke during a town hall meeting with Nigerians in New York, United States, on Wednesday, September 20.

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerians abroad to return home and annex the opportunity waiting for the. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said:

“I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diaspora. What you have been through, I have been through it. Change of mind set is necessary.

“Take it this night that Nigeria is home for business opportunities.

“Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity in, and in everything you do, there is always going to be an opportunity, if you know how to search and put your mind into it."

“I’m very proud of you" - Tinubu to Nigerians abroad

Tinubu also hailed Nigerians abroad for their impact on the international scene. He commended their tenacity and perseverance in pursuing greatness and making the country proud.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“I’m very proud of you; I have also been beneficial of inspiration, determination, commitment and perseverance and that is all you need to get to pull through.

“But, we need you back home, Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous year’s leadership.’

Remi Tinubu gives reasons why Nigerians abroad should return

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to return and make the country a better place.

She spoke at the Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit in New York, United States.

The ex-lawmaker said his husband's administration hopes to apply reforms in all the major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The appeal comes at a time many Nigerians are rushing abroad in search of greener pastures.

