An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Duruocha Osita Joel, abducted on Wednesday, September 28 in Anambra state has been found dead, Daily Trust reported.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed this in a statement on Friday, September 30.

Mr. Duruocha Osita Joel, an INEC official, in Anambra state, has been found dead.

Source: Facebook

What really happened?

According to him, the commission’s administrative secretary in Anambra state, Mr. Okwuonu Jude, had reported the disappearance of Joel, a Principal Executive Officer II on Grade Level 10, Leadership report also confirmed.

Okoye said:

“On Thursday, 29th September, the Administrative Secretary further informed the commission that Mr. Duruocha’s dead body was found along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where unknown persons dumped him.

“Other staff members of the commission, Duruocha’s brother and the police have evacuated the body and deposited same in the morgue.”

He said that the police and other security agencies had commenced investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Duruocha’s disappearance and eventual death.

The nation's electoral umpire confirmed the development on its Facebook page through a statement.

