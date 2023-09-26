The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled the official logo for the country's 63rd Independence Day celebration

The West African country will celebrate its 63rd Independence Day at the nation's capital, Abuja, on Sunday, October 1

Nigeria gained its independence and freedom to govern itself from Great Britain on October 1, 1960

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The official logo for Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebration has been unveiled.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, released the logo on Tuesday morning, September 26, @MobilePunch reported.

FG unveils logo for Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebration Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nigeria will mark its 63rd Independence Day celebration on Sunday, October 1, having gained independence from the British in 1960.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigeria at 62: 7 Interesting facts you never knew about

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there is so much to learn about Nigeria, its people, and its cultures. With so much history and cultural richness, there are many lessons to be learned from Nigeria’s impact on the African continent and the world at large.

Global Citizen celebrates the resilience and ingenuity of the Nigerian people on this historic and important day.

Nigeria at 62: 3 Notable Heroes of the Independence Day

Nigeria's freedom from the rule of its British colonial masters took the concerted, daring and unwavering efforts of the country's nationalists.

The strong-willed efforts of some of these nationalists namely Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Sir Ahmadu Bello are the focus of this article.

Nigerian Independence day history: top facts

Nigeria gained independence from the colonial government in 1960 and finally became a free state. However, the journey towards this freedom was long and every Nigerian should know about it.

Just like many other countries of the African continent, Nigeria experienced many years of the colonial regime of European countries.

Due to the specific features of the African technical and cultural development, most tribes could not oppose Europeans with their guns, warships and other weapons. This is why the locals were eventually subdued by white colonial powers quite easily.

How Nigeria got its independence

Nigeria was granted independence on October 1, 1960, but the journey to achieving the right to self-government started seven years before when Anthony Enahoro moved the motion for self-governance in the British-led parliament in 1953.

Although his motion was not accepted, it triggered the beginning of a determination that would eventually bear the fruit of independence.

In this retro series, Legit. ng examines the lives of four prominent Nigerians who played significant roles in the Independence of Nigeria from Britain and the lessons to be leant.

Source: Legit.ng