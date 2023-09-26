President Bola Tinubu's new leaders of the CBN will be screened by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, September 26

The media office of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday

Mr Bamidele also said the Senate would conduct screening for the two newly appointed ministers on 3 October

FCT, Abuja - The Senate will on Tuesday, September 26, screen the former chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The federal lawmakers senate will also screen four nominees for the positions of CBN deputy governors, who will join forces with Cardoso to steer affairs of the apex bank in the next five years, Channels TV reported.

In a statement by the media office of the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate will screen all the nominees following its resumption from its annual recess, ThisDay report added.

Meanwhile, two newly appointed ministers will also be screened by the Senate on Tuesday, October 3, Senator Bamidele noted.

The statement read, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 26. We will consider the screening of Dr. Cardoso at the Committee of the whole.

“Dr. Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

“Besides, the Senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees – Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Mr. Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on October 3,” the statement reads.

Currency in circulation surpasses N2 trillion as new CBN governor assumes duty, faces N1k per dollar

In another development, the money in circulation in Nigeria has risen to N2.7 trillion as of the end of August 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria said the amount increased by N1.7 trillion monthly.

The currency in circulation hit an all-time low of N982 billion in February 2023 when the naira redesigned policy.

CBN suspends MPC meeting as Yemi Cardoso waits to become new governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended its monetary policy meeting indefinitely as Femi Cardoso waits in the wing to be confirmed by the senate as the new governor.

The postponement was disclosed in a statement published on the CBN Website and signed by Isa AbdulMumin, Director of corporate Communications.

This will be the second time the CBN has postponed its MPC meeting.

Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as new CBN governor

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu recently nominated Cardoso as the new Governor of the CBN, who will replace the embattled Godwin Emefiele suspended months ago.

The nomination of Cardoso was made known on Friday, September 15, via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity.

Cardoso's appointment for a five-year term will be subject to the screening and confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

