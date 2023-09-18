Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has vowed to seek vengeance for Late Promise Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

While expressing deep grief in a video, the cleric said Mohbad, who passed away on September 12, was killed

Prophet Jeremiah announced his intent to ascend a mountain to pray for justice over the young artist’s untimely demise

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Jeremiah Fufeyin, the head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), Warri, Delta state, has said Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, did not die a natural death.

According to Prophet Jeremiah, Mohbad was killed.

Prophet Jeremiah has lamented Mohbad's death. Photo credits: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, Mohbad

Source: Facebook

Mohbad’s death not natural, Prophet Jeremiah

The cleric predicted that the late singer’s spirit would haunt those who killed him, Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said while speaking to his church's congregation:

“Mohbad’s death is not an ordinary death, and his spirit is going to trouble the people that killed him, and the truth will come out.”

Furthermore, Prophet Jeremiah promised to “climb a mountain” to ensure that Mohbad gets justice.

Source: Legit.ng