An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was crushed to death in an accident that occurred in Lagos State

The deceased officer, Abiodun Ajomole, reportedly died when a truck lost its brake and rammed into him and the commercial bus he was attending to (stop and search)

The police have commenced a search to trace the whereabouts of the truck driver responsible for the crash

Ikeja, Lagos state - An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was squeezed to death in the Orile-Iganmu area in Lagos state.

As reported by The Cable, eyewitnesses disclosed that the officer was sandwiched between two trucks until he bled to death.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, confirmed the unfortunate incident to TheCable. He noted that the incident occurred on Saturday, September 16.

The truck driver who ran into the FRSC officer was reportedly trying to avoid being pulled over when the incident happened.

Kazeem did not disclose whether the truck driver was apprehended in the wake of the incident or what the official position of the corps was on the situation but TVC News reported that the Orile Police Division, which was immediately notified of the incident, mobilized its personnel while the LASTMA officials equally rushed to the scene for rescue.

Meanwhile, the police have since swung into action to trace the whereabouts of the driver of the Mack truck who was responsible for the crash as further investigations are being conducted, The New Telegraph report added.

Video of the FRSC the FRSC officer was squeezed to death surface online

Watch the video as the officer was squeezed to death by a trailer as he attempted to stop a truck and search at Orile bus stop below;

