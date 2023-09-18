For over 18 years, Noah Kekere has been operating as a medical doctor, alongside his clinic Murna Hospital in Plateau state

Dr. Kekere, popularly known as Yellow, has been accused of removing his patients' kidneys during surgical operations

The ‘doctor’ has been arrested and detained by the police for allegedly removing the kidneys of several of his patients without their knowledge

Jos, Plateau state - Seven persons who, over the years, underwent surgical operations at Murna Hospital have claimed that their kidneys have been harvested by the embattled operator of the clinic, Noah Kekere.

One of them include Kehinde Kamaru, whose kidney was allegedly stolen by Kekere, popularly referred to as Dr Yellow at Murna Hospital and Maternity in Jos, Plateau state.

Dr. Noah Kekere is under fire over allegation of organ harvesting. Photo credit: Kekere Noah

Source: Facebook

More trouble for DNoah Kekere

The theft of one of the kidneys of the woman by Kekere was allegedly carried out under the pretext of performing an appendicitis operation on her at the clinic.

Nigerian Tribune quoted Jamilu Baba, the Chairman of Yanshanu Community Development Association, as saying no fewer than seven people, males and females, have been discovered to have one kidney each with the other missing after they lodged medical complaint at Kekere’s facility in Jos.

Baba said:

“It may interest you that those who went for scans are complaining of the same thing.

“At the moment, about seven have claimed that only one kidney was found in their bodies after scans.

“All of them had, at different times, had surgical operations performed on them by the so-called doctor at Murna Clinic.”

Legit.ng learnt that the matter has been taken over by the police while Kekere’s hospital had been sealed off.

Meanwhile, police in Plateau on Sunday, September 17, said they had returned Kekere, who was mentally ill, to the cell after spending days at the psychiatric department of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Noah Kekere: Alleged organ harvester ‘runs mad’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kekere was reportedly in an abnormal state in police custody.

It was gathered that Kekere was brought into custody after a report was made to the Nasarawa Gown police division by one Kehinde, whom he had operated on in 2018.

Kekere began to act unusually in police custody and developed symptoms of madness.

