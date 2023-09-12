A recent update has confirmed that Noah Kakere, the doctor arrested for alleged organ harvest, has run mad in police custody

An eyewitness at the Nasarawa Gown police division in Plateau State confirmed the incident at the scenario and said Kekere was immediately rushed to the hospital

Meanwhile, the Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has disclaimed Kekere's membership

Jos, Plateau - Noah Kekere, the controversial doctor who allegedly removed a woman’s kidney in Jos, Plateau State capital, is reportedly in an abnormal state in police custody.

It was gathered that Kekere was brought into custody last Wednesday after a report was made to the Nasarawa Gown police division by one Mrs Kehinde Kamal, whom he had operated on in 2018.

Noah Kekere is to have illegally been practising as a doctor for 18 years. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police/PIDOM NIGERIA

As reported by Daily Trust, Kekere began to act unusually in police custody and develop symptoms of madness.

Kekere was immediately rushed to the Psychiatric unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where he began to scream and tear his clothes like a madman.

Eye witness recounts incident

Sources who were privy to the incident confirmed the development, stating that it was the reason why the police had rushed him to the hospital.

The source said:

"On arrival, he was just screaming, yelling and shouting. He was saying, ‘they want to silence my daughter"

Nigerian Medical Association denies Noah Kekere

In another development, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Plateau State disclaims Kekere as one of their members.

This was confirmed by the Plateau State NMA chairman, Dr. Bapigaan William Audu, via a statement issued on Monday, September 11, by the association's spokesperson, Dr. Istifanus Bintum Bako.

As reported by Arise TV, the statement reads:

“This is to inform the general public and all concerned that Mr Noah Kekere, who is currently being investigated over allegations of organ harvesting, is not a medical doctor. Diligent investigations by the association have revealed that he is a quack pretending to be a doctor."

The statement further states that information on the investigation conducted on Kekere by the association and the Nigerian Police would be made available to the media for dissemination.

UK court sentences Ekweremadu to 10 years in prison for organ trafficking plot

Meanwhile, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and a doctor were found to have broken the Modern Slavery Act when they tried to use a young man for his kidney, the UK court confirmed.

In a fresh verdict on Friday, May 5th, the Old Bailey finally gave its ruling and sentenced the embattled former lawmaker to nine years and eight months in prison.

Beatrice, Ekweremadu's wife, bagged four years six months jail term while the doctor who assisted them in the plot got a ten-year jail term.

