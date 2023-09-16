Amid the disturbing flood situation in Lagos State, residents have been urged to take precautionary measures

This advisory message was issued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday, Friday 16

NEMA stated that relief materials would be distributed to affected persons, and engagements are ongoing with affected communities

The heavy downpour of rain in the early hours of Saturday, September 16, has resulted in a disturbing flood that has wreaked havoc in the streets of Lagos State.

According to reports, some affected areas include LASU-Igando Road, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and the other regions on the Lagos mainland.

NEMA said relief materials would be sent to affected communities but urged Lagos residents to take precautions. Photo Credit: NEMA Nigeria

Disturbing photos and videos have also gone viral on social media to show the extent of the damage caused by the flood.

NEMA reacts

Reacting to this development, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued an advisory warning to residents of Lagos affected by the flood.

In a statement issued on its official X handle on the same day of the incident, Lagos State residents were asked to "exercise extreme caution due to continuous rainfall that began at 0200 hours and is expected to persist until 13:00 hours."

The agency said it has embarked on assessing critical locations and engagement of affected communities to offer immediate solutions.

NEMA said:

"Certain vulnerable groups have relocated to temporary shelters, while adults are working to salvage their properties affected by the flooding.

"NEMA is also providing assistance to a building owner whose fence has collapsed, necessitating reconstruction to stabilize the foundation and prevent it from collapsing onto the adjacent bungalow, following the directive of the Agency's Director General."

The agency also confirmed that relief materials such as children's clothing, women's clothing, mattresses, antiseptics and other essential supplies will be distributed to affected persons.

