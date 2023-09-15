An Ondo-based Prophet, Oluwaseun Akinnubi, has reportedly impregnated his friend's wife, Mama Precious

The Prophet's friend, Tubosun, took the clergyman into his house when he was homeless and the prophet converted his sitting to church

It was gathered that the Prophet Akinnubi impregnated Tubosun's wife while staying with the couple

Ondo state, Ore - One Prophet Oluwaseun Akinnubi has impregnated the wife of his childhood friend, Tubosun in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo state.

As reported by The Nation, Tubosun took in Prophet Akinnubi, and it was in the course of staying with the couple that the prophet impregnated his friend’s wife.

Prophet Oluwaseun Akinnubi impregnates friend's wife in Ondo

Prophet converted friend's house into church

Prophet Akunnubi had converted a sitting room in his friend’s house to a church, called Christ the Helper Foundation Ministry, where he conducted deliverance for people.

According to sources, Prophet Akunnubi told his friend that God had ordained the woman to be his wife.

The clergyman was said to have rented another apartment and moved his friend’s wife with him after impregnating her.

“To the dismay of neighbours, after mama Precious gave birth, they noticed her husband was going to the prophet’s new place to wash clothes for his wife and the new baby.”

The source added that Tubosun was unperturbed when a neighbour told him that the prophet had taken over his wife.

No longer in his right frame of mind

“Rather, he kept going to the place to wash his wife’s and the baby’s clothes. He also use to clean the house.

“At that point, we knew the prophet had already hypnotised Tubosun because his act was awkward. We believe he is no longer in his right frame of mind.”

Tubosn’s elder brother, Moses Akinnuoye, said when the Prophet laid claim to the baby and the pregnancy at the police station.

Akinnuoye, who described the incident as shocking, said:

“He was doing church service in my brother’s sitting room. It was at the police station I started hearing a different story. The Pastor claims he is the owner of the baby. My brother said he cannot change the will of God.

“The Pastor told my brother that God told him he cannot marry the woman. When my brother declared he heard the voice of God and left the wife for his friend, what can anybody do? I just need the Pastor to move his things away from the House. The Pastor has been granted bail.”

