Recent reports that indicate Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere impregnated a 22-year-old lady belle were false, Omega Power Mission

The church claimed that the adultery allegations against Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of the popular church in Nigeria were a 'cheap blackmail'

Reacting to all the accusations against him, the pastor took to his Facebook page to release an official statement

Rivers state, PortHarcourt - Again, the General Overseer of Omega Power Mission (OPM), Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, has downplayed allegations of adultery.

Apostle Chibuzor says he was being blackmailed as Happie Boys, a young lady accused him of adultery. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere (Apostle chibuzor)

Source: Facebook

Recall that social media sensation, Happie Boys (Mathew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson) went viral with an allegation that the raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday, August 17th, Happie Boys, via Instagram, shared screenshots of a particular Facebook user threatening to arrest the pastor for allegedly molesting young girls.

In another related development, a 22-year-old lady, accused the pastor of allegedly impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility for their child.

Reacting surprisingly, via his official Facebook page, Mr. Chibuzor, however, debunked both allegations, saying he was being blackmailed, PremiumTimes reported.

In the lengthy post written by Frank Laga titled, “Apostle Chibuzor cannot be subjected to blackmail”, the pastor disclosed the reasons behind the blackmail.

"Just because she wanted to tarnish the man's image, she went as far as turning herself to blogger," an official of the church who pleaded anonymity told BBC Pidgin.

Happie Boys challenge Apostle Chibuzor in new video

Again, Happie Boys, have aimed a dig at Omega Power Ministries (OPM) founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

In a new video making the rounds, a man was doing a velfie with one of the boys when he brought up the offer Apostle Chibuzor made to them several weeks ago.

In response, one of the Happie Boys dared OPM's pastor as he rubbished the offer.

OPM Pastor speaks on collecting rent from late Deborah’s family

The founder of a faith-based organisation, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has addressed the claims made by the late Deborah Samuel Emmanuel's parents.

Apostle Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries Worldwide, headquartered in Aluu, on the outskirts of Port Harcourt, denied demanding rent from the family in the estate he gifted them near Port Harcourt.

The cleric, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, June 24, said reports online that he had asked the family he was catering for proceeds from the rent in the estate were outright falsehoods.

