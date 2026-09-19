Canada's immigration authority published a full breakdown of work permit fees that foreign applicants must pay when applying from outside the country

The total cost varies depending on the type of work permit being sought, with open work permit applicants required to pay an additional fee on top of the standard processing charge

Biometrics fees also apply, with different rates set for individual applicants and families submitting a group application

Canada has officially outlined the fees that foreign nationals are required to pay when applying for a work permit from outside the country, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of the financial commitment involved before they begin the process.

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on its official website, covering the various charges attached to a standard work permit application submitted from abroad.

Canada states amount foreigners must pay for work permit from outside country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Work permit fees in Canada

According to the IRCC, all applicants are required to pay a work permit processing fee of $155 (about ₦147,500). For those applying for an open work permit specifically, an additional charge of $100 (about ₦95,200) applies on top of the standard processing fee, bringing the combined cost to $255 before biometrics are factored in.

Biometrics form a separate component of the application cost. Individual applicants are charged $85 (₦80,900) for biometric collection, while families applying together are charged up to $170 (₦161,750), depending on the number of people included.

The authority noted that some applicants may qualify for an exemption from paying part or all of the work permit fees, though the specific eligibility criteria for those exemptions are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

How to submit Canada work permit application

Fees are not collected at the start of the process. Applicants are prompted to pay only at the final stage of their application, and IRCC accepts payment by valid credit or debit card.

Once payment is made, applicants are required to submit a complete application through their IRCC secure account.

The authority cautioned that applications with missing documents or incomplete information risk being refused outright. Ensuring every required item is included before submission is therefore a critical step in the process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng