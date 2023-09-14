The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that the family of late Nigerian rapper Mohbad are yet to lodge a formal report

This is on the heels of the alleged controversies and conspiracy surrounding his demise on Tuesday, September 12

The Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the late rapper's family must lodge a formal report in a case like this

The Lagos State Police Command has finally reacted to the tragic demise of Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba alias Mohbad, who passed on Tuesday, September 12, at age 27.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the Lagos State Police said the family of the deceased rapper are yet to make an official report to the police.

The Lagos Police Command said Mohbad's family are yet to report the case of his demise. Photo Credit: Mohbad/Benjamin Hundeyin

This development was made known by the State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday, September 14.

SP Hundeyin said the late rapper's family is supposed to make an official report based on the alleged controversies and conspiracies behind his demise.

However, the cause of Mohbad's demise is yet to be confirmed, but there are shades of accusations against some group of persons who must have been behind his demise.

Mohbad's father speaks

Meanwhile, in a recent interview granted by the rapper's father, Joseph Aloba, he said he does not suspect anybody at present over his son's death.

Mr Aloba, who shared his last moment with his late son, said he last saw his son last Saturday when he came visiting.

The late Mohbad's father, who said he has a close relationship with his son, said:

"He gave me food. He even served me, and when I was almost done with the food, he joined me and we ate together.

"I told him I was about to leave and he gave me money like he used to at all times."

