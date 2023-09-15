Madam Ego Emesua, 81, passed away on September 7, 2023, after a brief illness, leaving her community, Kolo community in Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa state, in mourning

Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa state - The Kolo community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state has been thrown into mourning following the passage of Madam Ego Emesua at 81.

Madam Emesua passed on in the late hours of Thursday, September 7, 2023, after a brief illness, a statement sent to Legit.ng indicates.

Madam Emesua lived a fulfilled life, says family

The deceased's family described her as a devoted member of The New Life Baptist church Kolo who lived a fulfilled life of service to humanity.

She positively impacted the people of Kolo and her neighbouring communities through her generosity and voluntary communal services.

The deceased is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relations, and in-laws, too numerous to mention.

The late octogenarian is the mother of Mrs. Stella Robert (Vice President, Kakatar Group of Companies), Mrs Agnes M. Oribo, Mrs Azibaolodedia Awudese, Ms Helen Oruama.

Kate Abiri: Former chief judge of Bayelsa dies at 65

In another related report, Honourable Justice Kate Abiri, CJ (Rtd) of Bayelsa state, died on Thursday, August 3, after a brief illness, at 65.

Mr Amaebi Orukari, the chief registrar at the Bayelsa State Judiciary Headquarters, announced her death in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Mr Orukari, Justice Abiri gave up the ghost at the Glory Land Hospital, Yenagoa. In the statement, Orukari noted that Abiri, Bayelsa's longest-serving chief judge, will be greatly missed.

Nestor Binabo: Former Bayelsa acting governor dies

Similarly, the former acting governor of Bayelsa state, Honourable Nestor Binabo, has passed on.

Binabo died on Thursday, June 29, at an Abuja hospital due to protracted illness.

Binabo served as the acting governor of Bayelsa state for a brief period between January 27 and February 14, 2012.

In his condolence message to the state and family, the state Governor Douye Diri said Binabo was a grassroots politician and will be greatly missed in the politics of the state.

