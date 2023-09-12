A former special adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile MD of the NDDC, George Turnah, and two others have bagged six years jail term

They were found guilty and convicted of money laundering, conversion of funds, and forgery

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this development through a statement made available to newsmen

Rivers State, Port Harcourt - George Turnah, a former special adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been convicted and sentenced to six years imprisonment by Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

George Turnah and two others have bagged six years jail terms over N2.9bn fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Turnah, a political godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside two others, Ebis Orubebe and Uzorgor Chidebere, for obtaining money under false pretence.

They were jailed on Thursday, September 7, 2023, having been found guilty of charges preferred against them by the Port Harcourt zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Daily Trust reported.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 11, by the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Why Ade Herself featured at EFCC event

The EFCC earlier revealed why a purported fraud suspect, Adedamola Adewale (aka Ade Herself), was featured at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation lecture on August 31, 2023, in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency stated that the public’s concern is duly acknowledged about the speaking engagement of Ade Herself at the EFCC event.

It disclosed that the Commission decided to use the talent of the skit maker to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

EFCC arrests "senator" over €5.7m fraud

In other news, the men of the EFCC apprehended a fake senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe, over an alleged €5.7m internet fraud.

Makwe was reportedly arrested in the Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after credible intelligence revealed his internet-related fraud activities.

The agency revealed that the suspect bears many aliases, which included Senator Tompolo, Dr. Bran, Fahad Makwe, and Tom Makwe.

The fake senator allegedly defrauded a Spanish of Euros accumulated to €5.7m.

Source: Legit.ng