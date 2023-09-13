National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned 13 states and 50 communities mostly in the north of flooding

NEMA explained that the affected communities will experience flooding as a result of heavy rainfall

The federal government agency disclosed that the heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding will be between September 13 and 17.

Lagos state - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released a list of 13 states and 50 communities that will experience flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the rainfall will be between September 13 and 17, Daily Trust reported.

Alert: NEMA warns 13 states, 50 communities to experience flooding Photo Credit: Federal University Lokoja

He disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 13.

13 states, 50 communities expected to experience flooding

Kano State - Sumaila and Kunchi

Kebbi State - Argungu,

Katsina State - Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, and Katsina

Niger state - Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa

Kwara State - Kosubosu

Zamfara State - Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi;

Bauchi State - Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are, Itas, Misau;

Taraba state - Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro

Borno State - Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa

Adamawa state - Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, and Song

Yobe state - Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, and Potiskum

Gombe State - Nafada

Jigawa state - Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga

