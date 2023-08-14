NEMA said 19 states and 56 communities across the nation may experience flooding in August

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 14

According to Farinloye, the flooding in the affected states and communities will be a result of heavy rainfall

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lagos state - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released a list of states and communities that may experience flooding in August 2023.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said 19 states and 56 communities may experience heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding this August, Daily Nigerian reported.

NEMA warns 19 states and 56 communities of impending flooding. Photo Credit: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Farinloye made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, August 14.

19 states, 56 communities may experience flooding

According to the statement, the likely to be affected states and communities are:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Delta State - Aboh,

Ekiti State - Ado Ekiti

Ondo State - Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo

Lagos State - Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere

Anambra State - Atani

Ogun state - Ifo, Ota, Sagamu;

Nasarawa State - Lafia, Wamba

Cross River State - Ikom, Ogoja

Bauchi State - Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum;

Jigawa State - Hadejia, Miga

Osun State - Ilesa, Oshogbo

Kwara State - Kosubosu

Zamfara State - Anka, Bungudu, Gusau

Sokoto State - Goronyo

Adamawa State - Numan, Shelleng

Taraba State - Serti

Benue State - Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya;

Imo State - Oguta, Orlu

Abia State - Ugba

Alert: Full list of 14 states that may soon experience massive floods

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed several states and communities that may witness heavy rainfall that would likely lead to flooding.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, residents of the listed areas should brace up for flooding from Tuesday, July 4, to Saturday, July 8.

Flood overtakes Lagos communities, sacks residents, submerges houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another heavy downpour has led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

The flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

Flood traps Abuja residents in their houses after hours of heavy rainfall, video emerges

Residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been trapped in their houses after endless heavy rainfall.

The ceaseless rainfall has resulted in a severe flood preventing residents from using the bridge.

Flood: Lagos releases list of areas where residents should be ready to relocate

The Lagos State Government convened a meeting of all critical stakeholders to evaluate the state’s preparedness for any eventuality over the ravaging massive flooding across the states of the federation.

The state has, however, directed all relevant enforcement arms of the state to step up their supervisory roles to contain any eventuality.

Source: Legit.ng