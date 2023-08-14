Lagos, Delta, Bauchi, 16 Others at Risk as NEMA Releases List of States That May Experience Flooding in August
- NEMA said 19 states and 56 communities across the nation may experience flooding in August
- The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 14
- According to Farinloye, the flooding in the affected states and communities will be a result of heavy rainfall
Lagos state - The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released a list of states and communities that may experience flooding in August 2023.
The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said 19 states and 56 communities may experience heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding this August, Daily Nigerian reported.
Farinloye made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, August 14.
19 states, 56 communities may experience flooding
According to the statement, the likely to be affected states and communities are:
- Delta State - Aboh,
- Ekiti State - Ado Ekiti
- Ondo State - Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo
- Lagos State - Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere
- Anambra State - Atani
- Ogun state - Ifo, Ota, Sagamu;
- Nasarawa State - Lafia, Wamba
- Cross River State - Ikom, Ogoja
- Bauchi State - Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum;
- Jigawa State - Hadejia, Miga
- Osun State - Ilesa, Oshogbo
- Kwara State - Kosubosu
- Zamfara State - Anka, Bungudu, Gusau
- Sokoto State - Goronyo
- Adamawa State - Numan, Shelleng
- Taraba State - Serti
- Benue State - Ito, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya;
- Imo State - Oguta, Orlu
- Abia State - Ugba
