There is a controversy surrounding the purported arrest of another Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad, by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

The development comes one week after Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor in charge of Monetary Policies, was arrested and released by DSS after a few days.

Ahmad allegedly arrested over share acquisition in banks

There are conflicting reports that Ahmad, who is in charge of the apex bank’s Financial System Stability, was picked up by Nigeria’s secret police on Saturday, September 8, 2023.

While some reports say the deputy CBN governor was never quizzed and released by the secret police, others say she was held for hours.

BusinessDay reports that while details of the arrest are still hazy, it could be unconnected with the travails of the suspended Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

Ahmad's arrest linked to Emefiele

CBN and DSS are yet to either confirm or deny the reports of her arrest.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu constituted a special Panel headed by Jim Obazee to investigate the apex bank.

The DSS has reportedly been questioning top officials of the CBN as part of the ongoing audit.

But aides of the Deputy Governor also explained that the Deputy Governor is home with her family and not detained by the DSS.

The statement reads:

“In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process.”

“It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging in unfounded rumours or misinformation.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a vital role in the nation’s economic stability, and the investigative process must be allowed to run its course.”

CBN's top shots are currently under investigation since the suspended Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was arrested and is still being detained by the State Security Service (DSS).

