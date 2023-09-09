The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) will be in charge of the activities of motor parks and garages in Lagos state

This is following the dissolution of the committee by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's led government

The government also lifted the indefinite suspension placed on NURTW as Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, announced his return

The Lagos State Government headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has dissolved its Park and Garages Committee.

Following this move, the governor has given a directive that enables the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to coordinate activities across motor parks and garages in Lagos state.

Channels TV reported that dissolution was made on Friday, September 8, after Sanwo-Olu lifted the indefinite suspension placed on NURTW barely one year and a half ago over internal leadership wrangling between its members.

It is also coming 24 hours after Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, publicly returned to the NURTW with thousands of his members in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Akinsanya lauded Sanwo-Olu for his support towards the union during the ‘trying periods’ while describing the transition as a new dawn in the organisation to its “original home”.

At the union headquarters in Lagos, formal re-introduction into the union was done to absorb the Lagos State Parks and Garages back into NURTW.

