The Nigerian Ports Authority has taken the new Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, on a tour of the Leeki Deep Sea Port

The NPA's Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, told the Minister that the port has some of the facilities in the world

Oyetola expressed shock at the facilities available at the port and promised the ministry's support

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, accompanied the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, on a Lekki Deep Sea Port tour on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The tour is to leverage the competitive advantage of the port in attaining maritime hub status in Africa.

Lekki Sea Port equipped with the best facilities in Africa

The NPA boss said the port contains distinctive features like automation, drive-through scanners, and Super Post-Panamax size and store cranes, among others, and are built for rapid cargo and vessel turnaround clearance to boost the competitiveness of Nigeria's exports, especially agro products in the international markets.

The NPA recently acquired and deployed two Azimuth Stern Drives, the first in Africa meant to equip the Lekki Port to provide marine services.

Oyetola shocked at facilities at the Lekki port

Oyetola expressed delight at the world-class facilities on the ground at the Lekki Port and pledged the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy's commitment to ensure that the opportunities for national prosperity inherent in Lekki Deep Seaport are maximally utilized.

According to reports, the visit to Lekki Port, which is the second within a week by the new Minister of Marine & Blue Economy to NPA platforms, coming on the heels of the tour of Lagos and TinCan Island Port Complexes signposts the importance of the Nigerian Ports Authority in actualizing President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's vision for national prosperity.

