Three medical students earlier declared missing, have been confirmed dead after their speed boat capsized in Calabar, Cross River state

The accident occurred on Saturday, June 24, while the boat was en route to Oron in Akwa Ibom state

The Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, said the bodies recovered included those of two males and one female

Calabar, Cross River state - The police on Monday, June 26, released the details of the three medical students that died in a boat cruise in Calabar on Saturday, June 24.

Cross River state Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, confirmed that the bodies were recovered, The Nation reported.

Grimah says it has recovered the bodies of three medical students involved in the Marina Resort boat mishap in Calabar on Saturday, June 24. Photo credit: Ching Keng Heong

Boat mishap: Police recover 3 bodies of medical students

The received bodies went missing when the boat in which they were cruising capsized on Saturday, June 24.

13 medical students across different universities in Nigeria were involved in the boat accident.

Ten were rescued alive as soon as the boat capsized while the three went missing.

Two of the deceased students were from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and one from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Now, according to Channels Television, speaking to journalists on Monday, June 26, Grimah said the deceased include two males and one female.

His words:

“As you are all aware, on Saturday, about two days ago, after 3 in the afternoon, there was an incident reported at the Marina Resort here in Calabar where a boat capsized.

“Three students were drowned and we have not rested since then. It has been rescue efforts day and night and this morning.

"I wish to let you know that three bodies have been recovered."

