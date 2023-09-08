Na’aman Danlami who was serving as a seminarian, at the St. Raphael Parish in Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese in Kaduna, has become a victim of a shocking attack

The seminarian, Danlami was said to have been burnt alive after an attack by bandits at the parish

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state police command is yet the react to the unfortunate incident

Kaduna state, Kaduna - Bandits, on Thursday, September 7, allegedly stormed the St. Raphael Parish in Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese in Southern Kaduna, and attacked those present, and razed the parish house with a Seminarian, identified as Na’aman Danlami.

The Punch reported on Friday, September 8, that while some priests escaped during the incident, Danlami, who was a seminarian, was caught in the inferno. His remains had since been deposited in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, there was no official confirmation yet from either the state Government or Kaduna State Police Command, Leadership report added.

However, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna state, Reverend John Hayab, confirmed the unfortunate incident to The Punch newspaper via phone call.

“It is very sad that killings and this type of evil are still going on,” Hayab disclosed.

