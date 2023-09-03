The ancient town of Ogbomoso has a new monarch and here is 6 facts about the king

Following the demise of the late Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi, the longest-reigning king in the history of the town, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye to be the next Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Legit.ng compiled some interesting facts about the man expected to lead Ogbomoso to more prosperity.

6 things to know about the new soun. Photo credit: Afolabi Ghandi

1. A pastor in the US

The Soun of Ogbomoso-designate studied English Language in Nigeria before moving abroad for postgraduate Industrial and Labour Relations studies.

He became a pastor under the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 1992 and has served in various parishes in Nigeria, Germany, and the United States.

2. Never wanted to rule

Though born to the royal family of Olaoye, one of the five royal families in Ogbomoso, Prince Olaoye said he never wanted to be king, unlike his father, who tried to become the Soun of Ogbomoso in 1940.

3. Contributory faith.

Besides his reservations about the ancient throne, being a pastor, Ghandi said his faith strongly contradicted every reason to become a traditional ruler.

4. Retiring at 60

After spending half of his adult life pastoring, Pastor Afolabi Ghandi said he had planned to retire to a simple life at 60 before the big twist happened.

5. Accomplished motivational speaker

Before becoming a pastor, Prince Afolabi Ghandi was a successful businessman and a sought-after speaker on various topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development.

6. Married with kids

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye is happily married. His wife founded the Jesus Women Ministries, a women’s organisation committed to addressing pertinent issues affecting women from birth to old age. They have four children and several grandchildren.

