Upon sighting bandits from afar, no fewer than five persons at Chakumi village in Gurdi ward of Abaji area council of Abuja have been sent to an early grave

This sad development was confirmed by the village chief of Chakumi, Mohammed Magaji who disclosed that the deceased victims, including a middle-aged housewife, drowned in the river while trying to escape for their dear lives

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, is yet to react to the sad incident

Five persons, comprising four male adults and a housewife, drowned in an attempt to escape being kidnapped by bandits at Chakumi village in Gurdi ward of Abaji area council of Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that Chakumi shares a boundary with neighboring Daku village through river Gurara in Dobi ward of Gwagwalada area council of the nation’s capital.

The FCT police spokesperson is yet to react to the sad development. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The incident was confirmed by the village chief of Chakumi

The village chief of Chakumi, Mohammed Magaji, confirmed the incident to the newspaper, saying it happened around 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the deceased victims, including a middle-aged housewife were working on the farm when they sighted the bandits.

The monarch said they rushed to board the canoe in order to escape to neigbouring Daku village, but in the process of trying to cross the river Gurara, the boat capsized.

He said:

“And even as I am talking to you right now, the corpses of the victims have not been recovered yet as fishermen from Daku and my village are still searching for the corpses.”

The village head lament bandits activities

Magaji, who decried the activities of bandits in the area, said farmers could no longer go to their farms over fear of being kidnapped by bandits.

Vice-Chairman of Abaji LGA, Ibrahim Abubakar, also confirmed the incident, disclosing that one of his relatives was among those who drowned.

He said:

“In fact, one of my relatives was among those that got drowned and their bodies are yet to be recovered up till this moment that I am talking to you.”

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, did not reply to text message sent to her on the incident.

Good news as COAS leaks 'high-grade' military moves Army is making against terrorists, sponsors

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, September 13, said it has been tracking the activities of terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.

The chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, while speaking at the opening of the COAS third Quarter Conference 2022, in Abuja said that the military is appraising its performance so far and adopting new ideas to enhance security in Nigeria.

He noted that the quarterly conference by the Nigerians Army is aimed at maintaining constant interaction with commanders in the field.

FG finally reveals the stage of insecurity in Nigeria as Lai Mohammed gives details

Nigerians across the world have been assured that the worst days of insecurity in the country are over.

This assurance was handed to citizens by the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, terrorists and bandits operating in various parts of the country can only run but cannot hide.

Source: Legit.ng