Four teenagers who just collected their WAEC exams results have sadly lost their lives at a beach in Lagos state

The youngsters were celebrating the success of their exams at the beach but unfortunately drowned while swimming

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Twitter, adding that investigation has commenced

Four teenagers drowned at Elegushi Beach in the Lekki area of Lagos state while swimming.

Reports gathered that the teenagers visited the beach to celebrate the completion and success of their West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

In his statement, the spokesperson for the Elegushi Beach Management, Chief Ayuba Elegushi, said the pupils were not properly registered, Punch reports.

Four teenagers drown at beach

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the incident on Twitter, Police Public Relation officer Benjamin Hundeyin advised parents to watch their children closely.

In his words:

"I’ve talked about drowning in relation to water travel and swimming pool. Still, parents/guardians, have a heart-to-heart talk with your teenagers to avoid losing them. Four teenagers drowned at a Lagos beach today after collecting their exam results in school. Take heed!"

See Hundeyin's tweet below:

Nigerians react as four teenagers drown in Lagos

Daniella Chidimma said:

"This is why we should take swimming lessons seriously at all levels, be it primary, secondary or the university level this needs to be part of the school curriculum in all public schools make it like an extra credit."

Don Simple reacted:

"I learnt how to swim in a lake from young age. I can withstand the strong current from streams, and rivers (to an extent). But I always advise people to be careful in beaches. If you drown there, people may not even see you, and it's risky for anyone to attempt saving you."

Jedi Shola noted:

"This is so sad. 4 families now mourning. Lord have mercy."

Adesewa Haruna added:

"Oh God! This is heartbreaking, May God comfort the families."

Kurlarpo commented:

"Very unfortunate situation.. this is very sad."

