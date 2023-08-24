A tractor driver, Isiaka Abdullahi, has been accused of destroying property worth N320 million in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state

Abdullahi allegedly committed the offence when he drove his tractor into Mile 13 Owode Elede Market

The defendant, who was arraigned on four count charges, was granted bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties

Yaba, Lagos state - A 72-year-old tractor driver, Isiaka Abdullahi, has been arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging the property of two businessmen worth N320m in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Abdullahi was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on four counts of charge of willful damage, The Punch reported.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Amedu Adoga, Abdulahi committed the offence on December 1, 2022, when he drove his tractor into Mile 13 Owode Elede Market.

Adoga told the court that the defendant destroyed the property of Adewale Teluwo valued at N300m

He added that Abdulahi and others now at large, on the same date, time and place, destroyed bananas belonging to one Garba Muhammed of Seriki Plantain Market, valued at N20m.

The prosecutor explained that the offences contravened Sections 411, 350, 52 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Abdullahi, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olatunbosun granted him bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 20, 2023.

