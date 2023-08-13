The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has refuted social media claims suggesting that the Armed Forces had been approached with a request to change the nation’s leadership

The DHQ emphasised that at no point in time did the Armed Forces receive such request from any individual or group

The military expressed concerns over the fake news, attributing it to detractors who are bent on destabilising Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters on Sunday, August 13, said it is concerned about false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received a request to effect a change of leadership in the country.

The Defence Headquarters' worry was made known in a statement signed by Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information. The press release was obtained by Legit.ng.

The Nigerian military has rubbished reports of a planned military takeover in the country. Photo credits: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

“We remain loyal to President Tinubu”: Military

Defence Headquarters reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria never received nor made such a declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

The release partly reads:

“We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well. It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

"The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the Army urged those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face legal action.

It concluded:

“The military and indeed other security agencies are on the look out for these agents of doom.

“We must all all join hands to strengthen our democracy.”

