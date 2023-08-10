The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has made a fresh move against the federal government

Emefiele, facing charges of illegally possessing arms and ammunition, is taking legal steps to stop his trial

It has been confirmed that Emefiele's legal team, led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), has filed an application seeking a court order to stop his prosecution

Lagos, Ikoyi - An emerging report has confirmed that the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has filed a fresh application seeking to stop the federal government from prosecuting him.

This development was confirmed on Thursday, August 10.

As reported by Punch, Emefiele has asked the federal high court in Lagos to restrain the Department of State Security (DSS) from prosecuting him before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Emefiele’s legal team, led by Joseph Daudu (SAN), stated that the DSS’s actions were in “brazen disobedience” of the court orders granting him bail on July 25, 2023.

Daudu is requesting a court order on the premise that the DSS comply with the ruling of the last court session that granted his client bail.

How DSS arraigned Emefiele

Recall that Emefiele was arraignment at the federal high court in Ikoyi in July.

The court proceedings went smoothly, and the embattled Emefiele was granted bail but was asked to be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional facilities pending when he meets the bail conditions.

However, the DSS operatives dismissed the verdict, re-arrested Emefiele, and brought him into custody.

Emefiele’s application reads partly:

“Relying on Section 6(6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the inherent powers of the court, Emefiele wants the court to stay further proceedings in the current charge until he exhausts all the remedies available to him in law to compel the government and the DSS to obey the order of the court admitting him to bail or remanding him in prison custody until he perfects his bail terms.

“In the application, he is seeking to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to enforce its orders, so as not to be seen “as a toothless bulldog or paper tiger.”

Emefiele claims that the purpose of his most recent application is to safeguard and uphold the “efficacy, majesty, and integrity of the court as well as the rule of law in our democracy.”

It was gathered that the DSS has also filed a complaint against Emefiele, and the court will sit over it today, Thursday, August 10.

President Bola Tinubu under fire over Emefiele, Bawa's detention

In another development, a prominent Lagos-based lawyer, Festus Ogun, has said Bola Tinubu will only do something the same as the immediate past leader of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogun said Tinubu, like Buhari, would not respect the rule of law and human rights in the West African nation.

The legal practitioner described the continuous detention of CBN’s Godwin Emefiele and EFCC’s Abdulrasheed Bawa as undemocratic.

