FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, August 8, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms at the Presidential Villa.

The committee, which comprises a series of tax experts and some major private sector players, was joined by a young undergraduate, Miss Orire Agbaje, from one of the prestigious universities in the country.

Miss Orire Agbaje is one of the members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

In this short piece, Legit.ng highlighted five unique facts about the young lad included in the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

1. An undergraduate at the University of Ibadan

Miss Agbaje is a 400-level Economics student at the University of Ibadan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She is believed to be one of the leading students in her department and her institution, which is one of the reasons she was selected to join the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Miss Agbaje will join other experts to help initiate tax policies to boost revenue for Nigeria.

2. Interest in tax policies

Miss Agbaje is also believed to have a keen interest in tax policies back in school, another trait that caught the attention of the President to select her.

With her intuitive and curious attributes for tax policies, she would work closely with Taiwo Oyedele, a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Mr Ayodele is the chairman of the committee.

3. A tax scholar/Genius

Yes! Miss Agbaje, at a young age, is already a tax genius and scholar of repute.

She is currently the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club and holds an Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) qualification.

According to her Linkedin profile, she's one of the selected candidates for the 2023 Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholars Programme.

She wrote:

"I got accepted as one of the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholars this year.

"When I got the acceptance mail, I screamed on top of my voice that ‘I got this one! I broke my failing streak!’

"I knew they picked me for a reason I just had to figure it out."

4. Why she loves accounting

In another Linkedin post, Miss Agbaje revealed why she picked an interest in accounting and disclosed her love and passion for “crunching digits.”

She wrote:

“My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which I’m learning on.”

5. State of Origin

Yes! She's from Ogun State, southwestern part of Nigeria.

Ogun State is renowned for producing great personalities; arguably, the Nigerian state has made more prominent people than any other state.

These big names include ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Kuti family, Shina Peters, Tunde Kelani, Subomi Balogun, Olusegun Aluko, Kemi Adeosun, and others.

Knocks as Sowore drags President Tinubu over appointment of UI student

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, the candidate of the AAC in the February 25 presidential election, has shaded President Tinubu for appointing a student of the University of Ibadan to the tax reform committee.

Sowore said at least people can testify to her institution, and she has classmates, unlike President Tinubu and many of his appointees whose educational backgrounds are questionable.

But some Nigerians, in their reaction, condemned the comments of the AAC candidate over his failure to comment on the appointment of the youth by the president.

Source: Legit.ng