Over 12000 people have been displaced following the demolition of almost 250 houses in the Kosofe Local Council of Lagos State

The houses were demolished by men of the state task force to check flooding along the riverbank

It was gathered that a 20-year-old man allegedly lost his life while trying to salvage his father’s belongings from the rubble

Oworonshoki, Lagos state - Wednesday, August 2, was a sad day for residents of Oke Eri, Odun-Ifa and Precious Seed Communities in Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Council of Lagos State, as over 250 houses were demolished and over 12,000 people displaced.

As reported by the Guardian, the demolition was carried out by men of the state environment and special offences enforcement unit (Task Force) to check flooding and other environmental degradation along the riverbank.

The State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, notice to the residents to vacate elapsed on Thursday, July 2, but some of the affected members claimed that only those living on the riverbank were asked to vacate.

Affected residents claim one person was killed and task forcefully rejected them

The affected residents said the task force invaded the communities with bulldozers and security men, after which they forcefully ejected and destroyed their property, before setting them ablaze.

A 20-year-old man allegedly lost his life while trying to salvage his father’s belongings from the rubble.

Some of the residents have resulted to selling their belongings to scavengers to raise money for food and others cooking in the open.

An affected resident, 69-year-old Francis Adeseluro, said:

"We learnt some time ago that people who built makeshift apartments by the river bank were asked to leave. So, we were not bothered because we didn’t build around the affected line, but a few days ago, the Lagos State Task Force came with some people and started demolishing buildings unexpectedly and setting everything ablaze.

“I am 69, I suffered before building this house, and now, I don’t have a place to sleep, where do I go from here? I have a wife and children; I would have looked for another place if I were informed earlier. I have started selling all I have to feed my family; I don’t know where to go from here. Government and good people of Nigeria should come to my aid.”

