Organised labour comprised of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has carried out their threat

Protesters mobilised by the NLC, TUC and other affiliated unions trooped out in their numbers nationwide to protest against President Bola Tinubu's policies

The protesters who were not allowed access into the national assembly by security operatives were seen in a viral video breaking the gate of the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - The protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies has intensified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng, the protesters of organised labour broke down the first gate of the National Assembly (NASS) complex and forced their way into the premises.

The Organised Labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions, today kicked off a protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

As reported by Channel TV, the protesters, in their hundreds, convened at the Unity Fountain, from where they marched to the NASS Complex.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to address the protesters before today’s ministerial nominees' screening.

