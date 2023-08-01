The presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Royal Place Ministry Int'l, Bishop Blessing Samuel, has condemned the increase in the price of fuel

Bishop Samuel said the federal government needs to properly look into the issue as it controls the activities of most businesses

He said the common man is hugely affected by the fuel subsidy removal as the cost of food has risen

Houston, United States - Bishop Blessing Samuel, the presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Royal Place Ministry Int'l, has decried the recent increase in the price of petrol which was caused by the fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria.

The Christian cleric who was recently honoured by the City of Houston in the United States made the statement amid President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of new palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Bishop Samuel condemns the increase in the pump price of fuel

Bishop Samuel said:

"The government has to look into the issue of fuel pump price increase. Fuel politics and its management must be properly looked into as it controls the activities of most businesses in the country.

“As it is, how many average Nigerians can afford to fill up their cars? I speak for the common man. I pray that the government gets the wisdom to do the right thing that can bring succour to the common man. Same with the rising cost of food in the country.”

The Bishop took a swipe at the political development in the country, condemning the increase in the pump price of fuel which has literally affected every facet of life in the country.

My vision is to expand the kingdom of God, says Bishop Samuel after the City of Houston honour

Meanwhile, Bishop Samuel said he had received a Proclamation from the City of Houston that May 24th has been declared his day, displaying a certificate from the City to show for it.

The cleric, who also spoke about how God healed him from sickle cell anaemia, said he has a passion for affecting the lives of those who have a love for the gospel.

"My secret of a good relationship with God has always been my passion for affecting the lives of those who have a love for the gospel. So despite my bitter experience while growing up, I did not lose focus or get discouraged. It’s quite a long story, but in all, we are more than a conqueror. By the grace of God, I have been in the ministry for about 29 years now.”

Bishop Samuel said he intends to continue to do the work of God and also be spurred on by the proclamation made by the City of Houston, Texas, to continue with the vision.

"My vision is to expand the kingdom of God, build and raise leaders as God’s end-time army, teach people the reality of redemption, and human empowerment, touch lives by the power of the Holy Spirit and prepare the saints for the second coming of Christ. I desire to plant churches in 120 countries of the world. I have seven branches, three in Nigeria, one in Houston, New York, and Michigan, and another branch is kicking off soon. There are great testimonies everywhere."

