A Federal High Court judge, Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, of the Kaduna division, is dead

Justice Mallong breathed his last on Sunday, July 30, after a short illness in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city

The chief registrar of the court, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, sadly confirmed Justice Mallong's demise

FCT, Abuja - Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a Federal High Court (FHC) Judge, is dead.

Vanguard reported that Justice Mallong died in Abuja on Sunday, July 30, after a brief illness.

The Nigerian judiciary is mourning the sudden demise of Justice Peter Mallong. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Judiciary mourns Justice Mallong of the Federal High Court's death

Legit.ng understands that stakeholders in the Nigerian judiciary are sad by the news. His relatives are shocked by the exit of the top legal practitioner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Hassan Amida Sulaiman, the chief registrar of the Federal High Court, announced the sudden death of the judge in a statement he made available to The Nation on the morning of Monday, July 31.

It reads:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own, Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, a judge of the Federal High Court, who passed away on Sunday unexpectedly after a brief illness in Abuja.

“We will miss him more than words can express.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to the public in due time.”

Supreme court judge dies at 64

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Justice Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria also passed away.

Although his family is yet to make public the news of his demise as of the time of publishing this report, a source disclosed he died on Sunday, July 30.

Justice Nweze, a native of Obollo, Udenu local government area of Enugu state, was born on September 25, 1958.

Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye dies at 58

Legit.ng also reported on the demise of Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye, a judge of the Kwara state high court.

The justice gave up the ghost on Sunday, April 23, after battling a protracted neck-related illness.

He had once been flown to India for treatment, but he finally died at the age of 58 while in active service.

Source: Legit.ng