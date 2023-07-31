FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been billed to address the nation at 7 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This was confirmed by Dele Alake, the presidential spokesman, via a statement released on Monday morning.

President Tinubu may address the planned nationwide strike by NLC and issues of Insecurity. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The statement reads:

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Meanwhile, the purpose of the live telecast was not revealed. Still, President Tinubu may address insecurity, food security, subsidy removal, and the Nigerians Labour Congress (NLC) planned industrial action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Tinubu has been the subject of criticism over the past weeks due to the current hardship in the country caused by his decision to remove fuel subsidy, a declaration he made at his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng