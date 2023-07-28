The federal government has announced that it would begin to pay medical and dental practitioners N25,000 as an allowance

Upon hearing the development, Nigerians were divided on social media as they gave their opinion on the N25,000 allowance

Some netizens regarded the announcement as a welcomed development, while others thought it was too small for doctors

FCT, Abuja - Amid the warning strike action by the National Association of Resident Doctors due to the current economic conditions in the country, the federal government has approved a N25,000 allowance for medical and dental doctors in federal government hospitals nationwide.

The approval of the allowance was made known in a statement issued on Friday, July 28, by the national salary and wage commission's chairman and chief executive officer, Ekpo Nta, who noted that the allowance would be paid from the overhead budget.

The national salary and wage commission said the N25k doctor allowance would be paid from the overhead budget. Photo Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In furtherance to the statement, a circular was also issued on some of the demands of the doctors on strike, including a note on the review of CONMESS, which indicates 25% for CONMESS one to six ( 1-6) and 35% for CONMESS seven (7).

The statement reads:

"Another Circular is on Review of CONHESS, which shows twenty-five per cent (25%) for CONMESS one to fourteen (1-14) and thirty-five per cent (35%) for CONHESS fifteen (15 )

"Also included is the circular on Hazard Allowance for Doctors working outside hospitals."

Mixed reactions trail FG's approval of N25k allowance for doctors

Meanwhile, the development generated mixed reactions from netizens on social media as citizens seem far from impressed by the federal government's approval of N25,000 for medical and dental doctors.

On the other hand, some found the increment a welcome development in the health sector that could translate to a more veritable reform in the future.

Hassan Sakiru Opeyemi, a human rights activist with the Twitter handle @Chief_emperor11, said:

"This money is too small compare to economic battle on ground. I wish government look into this approval and augment it to ameliorate lives of our medical personnel."

Ogbeni Kenni, a political strategist and tech enthusiast with the Twitter handle @ogbenikenni, held a more contrary view about the development.

He wrote:

"It's a gradual process. We have an existing budget already. Many of these unions need to actively dialogue with the government before the 2024 budget is presented to the National Assembly."

@Adamsy_wadas wrote:

"Very shameful of the gov. What will 25k be used for in the present economic situation."

NLC threatens nationwide strike, issues fresh ultimatum to Tinubu’s govt

In another development, the leadership of organised labour has announced a planned nationwide strike from next Wednesday.

This is part of the resolutions reached at a meeting of the National Executive Council of the Congress on Friday, June 2nd, in Abuja.

The decision to embark on strike came after President Bola Tinubu declared during his inaugural speech that the subsidy regime had gone for good.

