Diphtheria is an acute disease caused by toxin-producing strains of Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacteria, that is known to colonise mucous membranes

Infections from the highly contagious bacterial disease which affects the throat and nose, and can cause breathing difficulties

Dr. Ewunuga Sheriffdeen spoke to Legit.ng about the disease which has risen sharply across Nigeria since the past year

Ikeja, Lagos state - In the wake of the recent diphtheria outbreak in several states in Nigeria, Dr. Ewunuga Sheriffdeen has advised that the health centre should be immediately visited if an individual has been exposed to someone already infected with the disease.

Diphtheria, a serious bacterial infection, has hit Kano, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, and a few other states, The Cable reported.

Nigeria has confirmed Diphtheria-related deaths. Photo credit: Jürgen Bätz/picture alliance, Giles Clarke

Diphtheria: "Don't indulge in self-treatment", medical expert counsels

At least, 80 deaths have been recorded among all confirmed cases, CNN also reported.

As a result, the public health worker who is involved in responding to health issues in Lagos state told Legit.ng that diagnosed diphtheria can be managed in infectious disease departments — and not through self-treatment.

Dr. Sheriffdeen referenced the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendation of early reporting and management of suspected diphtheria cases to initiate timely treatment of cases.

He said:

“When we have anyone with infection in the oral cavity towards the larynx, it should be reported to the facility. And those around them should also be careful. They should not do self-treatment.”

