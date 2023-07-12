In a world in which nothing happens by chance, those with stupendous wealth are speculated to have the power to engage in and cover up malign activities

As a result, American computer programmer and businessman, Bill Gates, is an inevitable subject of conspiracy theories

In the latest conspiracy theory bandied around, Gates' recent visit to Nigeria was tied to the feared diphtheria disease

FCT, Abuja - Several comments from Nigerians have linked the outbreak of the diphtheria disease to American business magnate, Bill Gates.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affect the nose, throat, and sometimes, skin of an individual, a Premium Times' article noted.

Some Nigerians have linked the diphtheria disease to Bill Gates. But that's not correct, according to a fact-check. Photo credits: Bill Gates, Office Of The Executive Chairman AMAC

Bill Gates not responsible for outbreak of diphtheria in Nigeria

Diphtheria is a serious infection that spreads easily between humans through direct contact with infected people, droplets from coughing or sneezing, and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

Some of its symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty in breathing, Vanguard reported.

Recall Gates recently visited Nigeria, and on Monday, July 3, after he had returned to the US, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced the outbreak of diphtheria infection in Abuja.

Speaking at a media conference, Sadiq Abdulrahman, the FCT director of public health department, said the disease has already killed a four-year-old child, The Guardian Nigeria reported.

Considering Gates had visited Nigeria not long ago, many linked the news of the outbreak to the visit of one of the world’s richest persons.

The claims can be found here, , and here on Twitter and Facebook.

It is not the first time that Gates, 67, would be accused of such. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people said he was responsible for it — to control people and make huge profits.

But a fact-check earlier this week by TheCable found that the claim that Gates is responsible for the recent diphtheria outbreak is false.

According to the online newspaper, Nigeria recorded diphtheria cases in Borno twelve years ago, and recently announced an outbreak in some states six months before Gates visited.

Therefore, the circulating claim is another conspiracy theory linked to the software giant, Microsoft founder.

"Why we visited President Tinubu", Bill Gates, Dangote speak

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu met with the founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at the presidential villa in Abuja last month (June).

Speaking on their visit, Dangote said he led the Microsoft boss to the Presidential Villa to update President Tinubu on the efforts of the foundation in enhancing Nigeria's healthcare sector.

