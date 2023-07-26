Omoyele Sowore has accused the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele of funding his arrest by the DSS in 2019

The AAC presidential candidate said he was abducted by the DSS officers at the Federal High Court in Abuja

He alleged that Emefiele sent a fellow to tell him that he hadn’t seen anything yet and that the fellow revealed those funding his arrest

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has narrated how suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN)Godwin Emefiele allegedly funded his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2019.

Sowore said Emefiele sent someone to tell him that he hasn’t seen anything yet when the DSS officers abducted him in court in front of an Abuja Federal High Court Judge.

"He said I haven’t Seen Anything Yet": Sowore says Emefiele allegedly funded his arrest by DSS in 2019.Photo Credits:@YeleSowore/@TheCableng

Source: Twitter

In a post on his Twitter page @YeleSowore, the AAC presidential candidate said the person also told him Emefiele, Isa Funtua and Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of staff, Abba Kyari were funding his ordeal.

He wrote:

“The lawless DSS again! What a show of shame? When the DSS abducted me in court in front an Abuja Federal High Court Judge in 2019. Then @cenbank Gov. @GodwinIEmefiele sent a fellow to me that I haven’t seen anything yet. The fellow opened up to me that my plight was being managed and funded between Emefiele, Isa Funtua and @MBuhari’s Chief of staff, Abba Kyari. Today, the DSS is disgracing itself publicly as a lawless organization.”

Tension As DSS rearrests Emefiele despite court’s bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, July 25, re-arrested suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after a tussle with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Emefiele’s re-arrest occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos admitted the embattled and suspended apex bank chief to bail in the sum of the N20m.

Emefiele: Drama erupts in court as DSS arrests Ikoyi Prison boss

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested a top official of Ikoyi Prisons on the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The arrest may not be unconnected with the tussle for who keeps custody of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

