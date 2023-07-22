A joint operation by the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS) has succeeded in clamping down on fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

It was gathered that the Nigerian troops and the IPOB fighters were engaged in a fierce gun battle during the raid

The army reportedly captured some of the IPOB fighters, who also seized their firearms and ammunition

Delta, Asaba - Amid the ongoing insecurity caused by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the southeastern parts of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army has smoked out one of their hideouts in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement signed by Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, it was revealed that troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services completed a raid on these hoodlums.

It was gathered that the raid on IPOB/ESN hideout in Asaba was a joint operation between the Army and DSS. Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army ambushed and ransacked one of the hideouts of IPOB/ESN in the Delta State capital on Saturday, July 22.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day.

The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray."

Army, IPOB in fierce gun battle

It was gathered that during the exchange of fire between the IPOB rebels and the Nigerian Army captured, one of the IPOB fighters.

Similarly, a series of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the enclave of the IPOB rebels.

The statement reads:

"The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

"Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe and IPOB flag.

"The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters"

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region.

Soldiers Gun Down Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists Crossing Into Nigeria From Cameroon

In another development, members of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists attempting to cross the Nigerian territory from the Cameroon border have been gunned down.

On Thursday, July 6, soldiers attached to Operation HADIN KAI in the North East neutralised the terrorists crossing from Cameroon after a fierce gun battle.

The newly appointed director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. ES Buba confirmed the development to journalists at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng