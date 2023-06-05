Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has directed that the workdays of public workers be reduced in the state

The governor directed that civil servants in the state should be at work only three days every week

The idea was to cushion the hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the Bola Tinubu administration and the high transportation fare

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Kwara State government on Monday, June 5, approved a palliative measure for civil servants.

The government said the tentative measure is intended to bring some ease to workers following the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government, The Punch reported.

The Kwara government has directed the reduction of workdays from five to three to cushion the hardship of the petrol subsidy removal. Photo credit: Kwara State Government

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq directed that the workdays be reduced from five days to three days per week for every worker.

The governor made this known when he met labour leaders on fuel subsidy removal, Leadership newspaper also reported.

Governor Abdulrazaq said:

“Mr. President (Bola Tinubu) and all of us (Governors) really acknowledge the short-term pains that come with the development, but we are committed to making sure that the interest of the workers and the Nigerian people is protected.”

Netizens react to Kwara govt's tentative action on removal of petrol subsidy

Social media users have reacted to the development.

Legit.ng captures some of their views below:

Anuoluwapo Abobawaye wrote on Twitter:

"Weldone sir, please try your possy best sir to visit every local Government sir for you to no there problem!!! You’ve been doing great work which everyone admits, love and they meep on pray for your succeo again!!!! Live long AAA!"

Aina Jide wrote on Twitter:

"Good steps sir, you’re always proactive and human considerate sun your decision making. Kudos to you H.E."

Abdulrasaq Mukadam said:

"This is very commendable initiative,I hope others will emulate you, please kindly quicken other palliative measurs which includes salary review. Thanks our most performing Governor, May Almighty Allah continue to guide you n be with you and your family àmeen."

