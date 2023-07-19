The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has made another attempt to secure bail

The embattled and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has opened a fresh appeal for bail, hiring 11 lawyers to defend him at the Federal High Court in Lagos State.

As reported by The Nation, Emefiele has asked the court to admit him to bail on self-recognizance pending the determination of the charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the bail application was filed by Joseph Daudu (SAN), a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, alongside ten other lawyers and five senior advocates.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo has been assigned by the court to preside over the case seeking Emefiele's bail from the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

The embattled Emefiele is battling gun and firearm possession charges as he has also been tagged as a flight risk.

Emefiele, on the other hand, has denied all these allegations and pleaded not guilty in his previous appearance in court through his legal attornies.

DSS responds to Emefiele's fresh move

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, July 18, the DSS issued a statement claiming that Emefiele's attorney is also the legal representative of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The statement, released via a tweet from its official handle @officialDSSNG, identifies the legal attorney as Maxwell Okpara.

The DSS tweet reads:

“Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

“A Biafran Republic agitator and outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs? What a contradiction. Hmmm. What’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

Emefiele: Court To Prosecute Ex-President Buhari? Details Emerge in Viral Video

In another development, there is a call for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's arrest and prosecution following the detainment of suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele.

Barrister Kingdom Okere made this call on Friday, July 13, stating that whatever Emefiele might have done to warrant his detainment must have gotten the approval of Buhari.

He stated that there is no decision made by the CBN governor that does not have presidential approval before implementation.

