The Department of State Services (DSS) has linked Godwin Emefiele's lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, to IPOB

The secret police called Maxwell Okpara a Biafran Republic agitator and lawyer to the outlawed IPOB

The DSS asked why Okpara, an "IPOB lawyer" was defending Emefiele in court following his arrest and detention

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused Maxwell Okpara, counsel to the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, of working for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The secret police, in a post shared on its Twitter handle @OfficialDSSNG, described Okpara as a Biafran Republic agitator and IPOB’s lawyer.

DSS calls Godwin Emefiele’s lawyer, Max Okpara, a Biafran Republic agitator, IPOB’s counsel. Photo Credit: Central Bank of Nigeria/ DSS official

Source: Facebook

DSS wondered why Okpara is one of Emefiele’s lawyers and asked if IPOB is defending one of their own in court.

It said Okpara needs to be well tutored on the law as regards the arrest and detention of Emefiele.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction.....hmmm...what's the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please."

Another Court Orders Immediate Release of Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Gives Reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Justice Bello Kawu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Kawu on Friday, July 14, held that Emefiele’s arrest, detention and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) violated the subsisting judgment and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022. Keep Watching Elton John Defends Kevin Spacey at London Sexual Assault Trial 00:00/01:32.

DSS charges Emefiele to court, withholds major details

Legit.ng also reported that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been charged to court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Peter Afunanya, the service spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 13, adding that the move was to comply with the ruling of the high court sitting at the federal capital territory (FCT).

DSS to arraign Bawa, Emefiele? Details emerge as Falana speaks

Nigeria's A-list lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to hasten their investigations on the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Falana made this call during an interview on the Television's late-night program, 'Politics Today.'

Source: Legit.ng