Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani has urged service chiefs on the need to consolidate on the successes recorded against insecurity in the state

Uba stated this during the separate meetings he had with three service chiefs of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force

The governor pledged to support the security agencies in securing the lives and properties of citizens

Kaduna State - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar in a move to secure the state.

Governor Uba met with the service chiefs in separate meetings on Tuesday, July 11.

Governor Uba Sani meets with Service Chiefs in attmpt to secure Kaduna state.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Uba had robust discussions on the security challenges confronting Kaduna and other neighbouring states with the service chiefs.

"Although successes have been recorded in the fight against insecurity in Kaduna State, I reminded the service chiefs on the need to consolidate on the successes."

The governor pledged to support the security agencies in order to secure the lives and properties of citizens.

Uba congratulated the service chiefs on their well-deserved appointments.

Reacting, the service chiefs assured the Governor of their commitment to degrade bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements and restore peace and security to our troubled communities.

They promised to achieve this by working with the government and people of Kaduna State.

