The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja will make a ruling today on the case filed by Godwin Emefiele, the suspended CBN governor

Emefiele had filed a lawsuit challenging his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS), alleging a violation of his human rights

The court presided over Justice Hamza Muazu will decide on the jurisdiction to hear the case and consider Emefiele's prayers

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, will rule on the case filed by the detained suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, today, Thursday, July 13.

The embattled CBN chief had filed a fundamental human rights suit to challenge his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Legit.ng notes recalls that the security agency had on June 10 arrested Emefiel shortly after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office and ordered a probe of the CBN.

Emefiele versus DSS: What suspended CBN governor wants

In the suit, filed through his lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, Emefiele is alleging a violation of his human rights.

He joined the Attorney General of the Federation, the Director General of the DSS and the DSS as respondents in the suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Emefiele wants the court to declare his arrest and detention by the DSS illegal.

DSS defends Emefiele's arrest, detention

Meanwhile, the respondents, the AGF and the DSS, have filed preliminary objections, challenging the court's jurisdiction to entertain the case and urging that the suit be dismissed.

Nevertheless, at the June 20 proceeding in the case, the DSS, through its counsel, I. Awo, told Justice Hamza Muazu that Emefiele’s detention was lawful as the DSS had got an order from an FCT Chief Magistrates’Court to keep him in custody pending the conclusion of its investigations.

Also, counsel for the AGF, Tijjani Ghazali (SAN), argued that Emefiele’s arrest and detention by the DSS was an administrative decision of the executive arm of government and urged the court not to interfere.

However, Emefiele’s lawyer, Daudu, disagreed with them, insisting that the suit had merit.

Justice Muazu adjourned till today, Thursday, July 13, to rule on whether or not he has jurisdiction to hear the case and consider Emefiele’s prayers, according to The Punch.

Source: Legit.ng