A bittersweet scenario transpired on Thursday, June 27, when some suspected armed bandits ambushed a vehicle conveying passengers on the Pandogari-Allawa road in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

The tragic incident was reported to have transpired a day before the festive Sallah holiday celebration.

The Nigerian Police Force, Niger State command, is yet to release a statement concerning this development.

The notorious bandits shot six passengers dead inside the vehicle, which include an SS 2 student Hauwa Aliyu of the Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, and a nursing mother of a seven-month-old baby.

It was gathered that the nursing mother had her baby tied to her back when she was shot dead by the bandits.

Miraculously, the seven-month-old baby was still alive 24 hours later when the deceased’s body was found.

Confirming this development, the President of Lakpma Youth Assembly, Jibril Allawa, said:

“Miraculously, the baby was one of the survivors of the attack in which six people were killed. Vigilantes who went the following day to evacuate the remains of the victims found the baby sleeping on his dead mother’s back.”

He explained that:

“The incident happened on June 27, and six people lost their lives. Maryam called and informed us that she was coming home for the Sallah."

Allawa recounted that the deceased SS2 student was advised to stay back in school for the Sallah holidays but insisted on returning home to celebrate the festive break.

It was also gathered that a teenage boy who sustained a fatal wound on his chest due to the gunshot managed to run the distance and was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

