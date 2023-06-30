The founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has been hospitalized after he collapsed at the airport

It was gathered that the sad development occurred on Thursday, June 29 and the cleric confirmed the development on his social media page, asking Nigerians to pray for him

Meanwhile, followers have since expressed their deep concern over the pastor's situation as they stormed the comment section of the cleric's post to pray for his quick recovery

The founder of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, on Friday, June 30, slumped at a yet-to-identified airport over an undisclosed illness.

Apostle Chinyere, in a viral video circulated across social media platforms, was seen lying on the floor before being rushed to the hospital, The Punch reported.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere collapsed at an undisclosed airport in Portharcourt. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere (Apostle Chibuzor)

OPM Pastor slumps, hospitalised

Meanwhile, the cleric took to his Facebook page to confirm the development as he urged Nigerians and followers to pray for him and accompanied the post with pictures of him hospitalised.

Apostle Chinyere wrote on Friday morning, June 30,

"Please pray for me this morning."

Also, a terse post on the church’s verified page revealed that the Rivers state-based cleric was truly unconscious at the airport.

It reads,

“Please let us all endeavour to put our Father in the Lord in our prayers.”

