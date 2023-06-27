The Commander of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, CP David Ajibola Akinremi (retd), is dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, it was gathered that the security chief died on Monday, June 26 having battled with an undisclosed ailment.

He was appointed in 2021 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as the pioneer Commander of the newly established Amotekun Corps.

Source: Legit.ng